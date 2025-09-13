From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Mushroom parties’

KARACHI: The Quaid-i-Azam’s lesson of unity, faith and discipline was retaught to the nation by Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan at a largely-attended public meeting in Karachi on Monday [Sept 12], held to commemorate the second death anniversary of the Architect of Pakistan. In a vehement denunciation of the mushroom political parties which were gnawing at the roots of the Pakistani nation, the Prime Minister rem­inded the people of Pakistan of their duty to strengthen the Muslim League as that would mean making Pakistan strong.

Mr Liaquat Ali Khan singled out and black-listed Mr H.S. Suhrawardy, President of the Awami Muslim League, for … his unfo­rtunately successful efforts at disruption amongst the Muslims of India, and called the like of him “traitors, liars and hypocrites”. …

Putting an end to the speculation and restlessness that the Pakistani rupee is going to be devalued, the Prime Minister said: “… But we have told the [IMF] in clear terms supported by full facts and figures that the present value of our rupee is the right value and that we see no reason of altering it.” ­

