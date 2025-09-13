From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Mushroom parties’

KARACHI: The Quaid-i-Azam’s lesson of unity, faith and discipline was retaught to the nation by Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan at a largely-attended public meeting in Karachi on Monday [Sept 12], held to commemorate the second death anniversary of the Architect of Pakistan. In a vehement denunciation of the mushroom political parties which were gnawing at the roots of the Pakistani nation, the Prime Minister reminded the people of Pakistan of their duty to strengthen the Muslim League as that would mean making Pakistan strong.
Mr Liaquat Ali Khan singled out and black-listed Mr H.S. Suhrawardy, President of the Awami Muslim League, for … his unfortunately successful efforts at disruption amongst the Muslims of India, and called the like of him “traitors, liars and hypocrites”. …
Putting an end to the speculation and restlessness that the Pakistani rupee is going to be devalued, the Prime Minister said: “… But we have told the [IMF] in clear terms supported by full facts and figures that the present value of our rupee is the right value and that we see no reason of altering it.”
Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025