Let us not wait for enemy to attack

From the Newspaper Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:17am

MILITARY history bears testimony to the fact that smaller countries, when faced with a serious danger from a bigger adversary, have generally resorted to pre-emption. Internationally, it is accepted that whenever a smaller country is faced with grave danger of attack from a much bigger adversary, it can resort to pre-emption to ensure self-defence on the logic that a smaller country because of its geographical smallness as well as size of its armed forces cannot wait for an attack from the bigger country and then to retaliate.

The rationale behind this logic is that the smaller country may not sustain or absorb a large-scale, all-out coordinated attack by a bigger enemy from land, air and sea without sustaining serious damage. This means the smaller countries should resort to pre-emption to forestall attack from the bigger adversaries to inflict such a damage on the enemy that will deter it from embarking upon any misadventure.

There are many examples in military history where smaller countries have resorted to pre-emption with great success. In the present era, Israel has used the doctrine of pre-emption on the same analogy of its smallness in comparison to its adversary; the Arab world.

Considering the present situation in Pakistan and the sinister designs of India, it is strongly recommended that we should now resort to the policy of pre-emption to give a befitting response by breaking the backbone and ability of the enemy to ever mount a full-fledged attack.

We should not wait for the enemy to attack; rather we should go in for a massive and effective pre-emptive attack to inflict a serious damage and to cripple down the enemy’s capabilities, and to weaken it, which will deter it from embarking upon any false-flag operation or misadventure.

All the renowned military strategists both past and present, while discussing the art of war, advocate in favour of an intense short war based on pre-emption and deep penetration to cripple the enemy, preventing it from mounting a lethal attack.

It is obvious that after the severe humiliation India faced during the four-day war in May, it will surely be planning some misadventure in the shape of yet another false-flag operation. Therefore, we should not wait for the enemy to strike first.

As soon as there is sufficient evidence that India has planned, and is ready to go for an offensive against Pakistan, we should inform the major world powers with evidence about New Delhi’s sinister designs to justify an effective pre-emption to forestall the serious threat to our existence.

Presently, the enemy is licking its wounds after the war with Pakistan, and preparing to mount a coordinated attack. Although Pakistan is aware of India’s designs and taking necessary measures to give a befitting reply, if the enemy decides to embark upon any mischief, it is recommended that pre-emption should also be considered among the options.

It is well established that our armed forces are battle-hardened, well-trained, superbly led, and are fully capable of teaching India a few lessons.

However, being an 86-year-old veteran who took active part in many a battle for the country, I would strongly recommend a strong pre-emptive attack by Pakistan.

Lt-Col (retd) Syed Iftikhar Ahmed
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

