E-Paper | September 13, 2025

NO LAW FOR MILL-OWNERS

From the Newspaper Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:17am

NO LAW FOR MILL-OWNERS: If there is one thing we have learnt from all the past and present sugar crises, it is that no action will ever be taken against those responsible for the soaring prices. Mill-owners want to increase their wealth, buy properties and go on vacations. After all, most of them have spent a lot in getting elected to parliament. We should let them enjoy their illegally obtained wealth and not waste our time and energy in pointing out the rampant corruption around us. It is purely our fault for living in a country where there is one law for them and another for us.

Shakir Lakhani
Karachi

RIGHTS OF CITIZENS: I was recently hiking towards Trail 5 in Islamabad via Constitution Avenue. I planned to turn left from Judge’s Colony, but I was stopped by police and army personnel who had completely blocked the road. When I asked the reason for closure, they casually replied that they did not know. It is unfair that ordinary citizens face such inconvenience without explanation so that certain individuals may enjoy their luxury, security and protocol. We, the people, do not interfere in anyone’s duties, but constantly face disruptions in our lives. Those in power should stop blocking public routes unnecessarily, and respect the rights of the people.

Anas Nawaz
Islamabad

WATER CRISIS: The residents of Dhok Miani have been suffering from severe water shortage for long. Due to the scarcity of underground water, they are forced to trek all the way to distant springs in the Sakesar mountains, relying on donkeys, to transport the water back to their village. Although a water supply scheme was executed in 1994, bringing water from a fountain in the mountains via pipeline, decades of neglect has taken its toll. The pipeline has deterio-rated significantly over the last 30 years, with no repairs or maintenance undertaken. The authorities concerned should repair the pipeline and restore the water supply scheme, bringing relief to the locals.

Muhammad Iqbal Awan
Mianwali

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Security at stake
13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

IT is deeply unfortunate that the security of millions is potentially being put at stake over the persistent...
Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...