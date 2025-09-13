NO LAW FOR MILL-OWNERS: If there is one thing we have learnt from all the past and present sugar crises, it is that no action will ever be taken against those responsible for the soaring prices. Mill-owners want to increase their wealth, buy properties and go on vacations. After all, most of them have spent a lot in getting elected to parliament. We should let them enjoy their illegally obtained wealth and not waste our time and energy in pointing out the rampant corruption around us. It is purely our fault for living in a country where there is one law for them and another for us.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

RIGHTS OF CITIZENS: I was recently hiking towards Trail 5 in Islamabad via Constitution Avenue. I planned to turn left from Judge’s Colony, but I was stopped by police and army personnel who had completely blocked the road. When I asked the reason for closure, they casually replied that they did not know. It is unfair that ordinary citizens face such inconvenience without explanation so that certain individuals may enjoy their luxury, security and protocol. We, the people, do not interfere in anyone’s duties, but constantly face disruptions in our lives. Those in power should stop blocking public routes unnecessarily, and respect the rights of the people.

Anas Nawaz

Islamabad

WATER CRISIS: The residents of Dhok Miani have been suffering from severe water shortage for long. Due to the scarcity of underground water, they are forced to trek all the way to distant springs in the Sakesar mountains, relying on donkeys, to transport the water back to their village. Although a water supply scheme was executed in 1994, bringing water from a fountain in the mountains via pipeline, decades of neglect has taken its toll. The pipeline has deterio-rated significantly over the last 30 years, with no repairs or maintenance undertaken. The authorities concerned should repair the pipeline and restore the water supply scheme, bringing relief to the locals.

Muhammad Iqbal Awan

Mianwali

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025