E-Paper | September 13, 2025

US sprinter Knighton banned after losing doping appeal

Agencies Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:01am

LAUSANNE: US sprinter Erriyon Knighton, a double world 200 metres medallist, must serve a four-year ban, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Friday after rejecting his argument that he consumed steroids in imported beef.

Knighton won bronze aged 19 at the 2022 World Champio­nships in Eugene. A year later he took silver in Budapest.

He tested positive on March 26, 2024, for epitrenbolone, an anabolic steroid, in an out-of-competition test and was provisionally suspended from April to June 2024.

Knighton was initially cleared by a US tribunal, which accepted the theory of food contamination in time for Knighton to run in the Paris Olympics.

After the Games, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and World Athletics appealed to CAS arguing, according to the court’s press release, that Knighton’s “explanations of a meat contamination scenario fell short of the required proof of source and were statistically impossible.”

CAS took their side. “There is no proof that would support the conclusion that oxtail imported into the USA would be likely to contain trenbolone residues at the level requ­i­red to have caused the Athlete’s Adverse Analytical Finding,” said the court statement.

WADA welcomed the decision, saying: “WADA is pleased with the outcome and we will continue to appeal cases to CAS when we feel justice has not been served.”

Knighton’s four-year ban, the court said, will include the period from 26 March, 2024 to 12 April, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian middle distance runner Diribe Welteji will also miss the extravaganza after a request for her provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit while a doping case is heard was upheld by the CAS.

The 23-year-old was cleared of a charge of failing or refusing to submit a doping sample by the Ethiopian Anti-Doping Authority in late August.

The AIU appealed to CAS and said on Thursday it had requested that Welteji be ineligible to compete until the matter was adjudicated.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Security at stake
13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

IT is deeply unfortunate that the security of millions is potentially being put at stake over the persistent...
Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...