Onana joins Trabzonspor on loan

September 13, 2025

LONDON: Manchester United’s Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has completed a season-long loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Onana’s future at Old Trafford was in doubt after United signed Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens for 21 million euros (18.2 million) plus add-ons.

The 29-year-old Onano joined United from Inter Milan in 2023 for an initial 51 million euros plus a potential four million euros in add-ons and ended his first season with an FA Cup winners’ medal.

But Onana’s increasingly erratic performances and clashes with manager Ruben Amorim last season left his position in doubt.

A hamstring injury prevented Onana from being involved with the team during pre-season and he made a mistake in his first game of the campaign in United’s humiliating League Cup exit at Grimsby.

The arrival of Lammens was the final straw.

“Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan for the duration of the 2025/26 season, subject to international clearance and registration,” United confirmed in a statement.

“The move has been completed ahead of the Turkish transfer window closing on Friday. We would like to wish Andre good luck,” the club statement added.

