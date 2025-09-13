JI criticises govt for city’s ‘destruction’, poor governance

KARACHI: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that in Sindh, loot and corruption are running as a “system” in the name of governance, and responsibility for the chaos also lies with those who imposed such rulers through Form-47s.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-i-Haq on Friday. He held the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Pakistan People Party (PPP) primarily responsible for Karachi’s devastation, adding that both parties were still part of the federal government.

He said even after 20 years, the K-IV water supply project remained incomplete, while the Green Line bus project has not been fully functional despite three successive governments. The Red Line project has turned into a torment for Karachi’s residents, he said, adding, “The PPP-led Sindh government does not even consider Karachi as part of the province; it has only occupied it for looting purposes.”

Hafiz Naeem pointed out that the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) Award has not been issued for the past one and a half decades, and during this time the Sindh government has swallowed Rs3,360bn supposed to be delivered to Karachi, with the federal government equally complicit.

“The PPP is nothing but another name for one family and 40 feudal lords. The imposed mayor Murtaza Wahab represents landlords and feudal elites instead of Karachi’s citizens,” he added.

Commenting on the flood situation across the country, he said that while natural disasters can be blamed, the criminal negligence of rulers is equally responsible. “Flood-hit areas should be declared calamity-stricken. Billions are wasted on ribbon-cutting ceremonies of projects like Diamer-Bhasha Dam, yet non-controversial dams, including Chiniot, Rakhuri, Skardu, and Swan remain incomplete,” he added.

