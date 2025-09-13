MQM-P to move court over ‘deliberate neglect’ of urban Sindh

KARACHI: In an unprecedented move, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday decided to take legal action to address the growing problems of Karachi and urban areas of Sindh, where it claims that a “sense of deprivation is increasing due to a lack of basic facilities” under the Pakistan Peoples Party governance.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by MQM-P chief Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who emphasised that all legal avenues must be explored to resolve the issues faced by the urban population.

A statement issued by the party said that a meeting was held at the MQM-P Bahadurabad headquarters, where members of the Legal Aid Committee, Graduate Forum, senior leadership, and elected representatives were present.

“The meeting participants focused on discussing various legal dimensions of the issues plaguing urban centres and developing a comprehensive strategy to present these concerns effectively in court,” said the statement.

“During the meeting, it was agreed that urban areas of Sindh are being deliberately neglected, resulting in the worsening of essential services such as water supply, electricity, sanitation, and drainage systems. Participants stressed that this systematic neglect has created serious hardships for millions of urban residents.”

The party leadership, it said, agreed that the worsening civic conditions in Sindh cities could not be ignored any longer and legal measures were now necessary to ensure that the rights of the urban population were protected.

“The party believes that this legal initiative will pave the way for holding responsible authorities accountable,” added the statement.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025