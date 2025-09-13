Three-day IVS Film Festival begins

KARACHI: The Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVS) inaugurated the third edition of the IVS Film Festival (IVSFF) on Friday.

Hosted by the Department of Communication Design at IVS, the three-day festival is dedicated to celebrating the work of Pakistan’s emerging filmmakers through screenings, workshops, boot camps, and critical conversations with industry leaders.

A panel discussion on ‘Social Media Filmmakers: From the Silver Screen to Digital Screens’ featured director Asad ul Haq, actor and musician Azaan Sami, comedian and content creator Ali Gul Pir and travel vloggers Patangeer (Amtul Baweja and Fahad Pervez).

Panellists discussed the transformation of storytelling in Pakistan’s digital era, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The festival received over 270 submissions this year, from which 37 short films — including documentaries and animations — have been selected for screening on Saturday and Sunday.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025