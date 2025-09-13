PTI seeks Rs200bn aid for rain-hit Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of financial irregularities amounting to Rs10 trillion during its 17-year rule in Sindh.

Addressing a press conference at Insaf House Karachi, PTI Karachi chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh called for an urgent survey of affected homes and property, immediate release of Rs200 billion for Karachi’s rehabilitation, waiver of electricity and gas bills, and emergency cash assistance of Rs20,000 for daily wage earners.

He reiterated his demand that rain-affected families be compensated and proposed Rs2 million each for the families of the deceased, including five members of the Bheel community who drowned in floodwater from Thado Dam, Rs500,000 each for the injured, Rs100,000 for damaged cars and Rs10,000 for motorcycles.

He said that PPP had left Sindh “devastated” despite the province having received “more than Rs30tr in budgetary allocations.”

“Over Rs10tr worth of irregularities had been committed in Sindh during this [17-year] period,” he added. “Karachi, which contributes 97 per cent of the country’s revenue, has consistently been deprived of its due share. For fiscal year 2024-25, the metropolis was supposed to receive Rs190 billion but nothing was provided. Over the past 15 years, the city has been allocated only Rs200bn against an entitlement of Rs1,136bn. As a result, Karachi has cumulatively been deprived of Rs3,360bn, including a shortfall of Rs944bn in development funds.”

About the recent heavy rains, Mr Sheikh said that since the downpour on the night of Sept 8, more than 10 people had died and over 50 were injured, while the overflow of Malir River, Thado Dam and Lyari River had inundated dozens of neighbourhoods. He recalled that in the Aug 19 rains, 19 people had died and several settlements were affected. Thousands of vehicles, he said, were damaged.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025