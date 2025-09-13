Bid to breach crucial Sutlej dyke near Bahawalpur city foiled

BAHAWALPUR: The district administration, with the help of police, foiled an alleged attempt to breach a government dyke near Bahawalpur city, which is presently also at risk of flooding in the river Sutlej.

A district administration statement on Friday said that some miscreants attempted to breach a dyke built by the government near Lashkar De Goth near the city, but officials and police jointly foiled their bid. It said that timely action by the administration saved the city from the flood.

The statement said that nobody would be allowed to damage or breach the government dyke, and warned that those making such an attempt would be dealt with strictly.

Lashkar De Goth dyke along the river Sutlej is the only defence of Bahawalpur against any flood threat and any damage to it could endanger the city.

Bahawalpur city presently faces the river Sutlej flood threat from three sides – east, west and north -- while Cholistan desert is located in the south.

On the city’s eastern side, the floodwaters have submerged the areas of Dera Bakha and Khairpur Tamewali tehsil.

On the western side, Fatowali and other areas near Sammansatta were submerged, while in the north, Basti Baqirpur, Waselan and other areas were inundated and their residents forced to vacate their houses.

As the floodwater submerged more settlements in the city’s suburbs, the district administration on Friday established another flood relief camp at the Government High School Jhangiwali to accommodate the flood-hit people.

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq ordered the provision of all necessities to the people coming to the relief camp after their houses and crops were submerged by the floodwaters.

As the Bahawalpur Small Industrial Estate and other industrial units located on the left marginal dyke of Pakistan Railways Empress Bridge are also facing flood threat, efforts are being made to strengthen this dyke.

Sources say that the Bahawalpur irrigation department had asked the railways officials concerned to strengthen the Empress Bridge’s left guide dyke, which is now being strengthened by dumping 35,000 cubic feet of stone there.

As the Sutlej high flood coming downstream from Islam and Sulemanki headworksposes a threat to the Bahawalpur city near the small industrial estate, the officials of the district administration, police, irrigation, civil defence and Rescue 1122 are monitoring the situation round the clock to ensure protection of the city.

Meanwhile, the irrigation officials camped at the Panjnad Headworks told Dawn by phone that the second high flow of around 700,000 cusecs was expected to pass through the headworks safely by Saturday or Sunday without causing any damage to its structure.

According to the officials, this was the second-highest flow passing throughthe Panjnad Headworks built around 1938. Earlier, a high flood of around 574,000 cusecs had passed through the headworks on the night of Sept 5. The Panjnad Headworks had been rehabilitated during previous years by the highways department, increasing its water discharge capacity to 825,000 cusecs.

The officials expect a lowering of the flood level as no further heavy rains are likely in the region by next Friday.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025