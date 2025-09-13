Normalcy returns to flood-hit areas of Sargodha

SARGODHA: The floodwaters have started receding in the Kot Momin tehsil and life has started to return to normal in the affected areas.

The stagnant water in the fields and barns have started drying up, however, the affected families are still facing problems in procurement of food, medical treatment and shelter.

The district and tehsil administration, health department, livestock, education and other departments are active in providing relief to the affectees.

Sargodha Deputy Commissioner retired Capt Muhammad Waseem is supervising the relief activities in different areas and food is being provided in many villages and additional ration bags are also reportedly being delivered to the affected families.

The livestock department teams are provided vaccines to protect animals from diseases in various villages, while the health department teams have set up medical camps at Chak Salman and other places for the provision of free medical facilities. An anti-dengue campaign has also been launched in the area.

The school education department has also set up a field school in Kacha Gharana where children are continuing their education in tents.

The DC said that all possible help was being ensured for the flood victims. He said the problems of availability of food, medical treatment, drinking water and accommodation was being solved on an urgent basis.

He said the flood affectees would not be left alone and every department had been fulfilling its responsibilities with full dedication.

Meanwhile, the villages still submerged in floodwater have been facing the foul smell of the stagnant water in the fields.

They appealed to the chief minister to appoint special teams to supervise the relief operation.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025