Five of a family injured in gas leak explosion

TOBA TEK SINGH: Five members of a family were critically burnt in an explosion due to a gas leak in a house in Umair Town area of Faisalabad on Friday.

A Rescue 1122 report said that gas accumulated in the kitchen of the house because of a leak and resulted in a blast when a match was lit to cook food.

Rescue 1122 said that the injured included Shahzeb Saleem (34), his wife Rimsha (28), their six-month-old son Ayan, Zunesha Waheed (22) and her sister Manahil Waheed (19).

All the injured were shifted to the burns unit of the Allied Hospital.

ENCOUNTER: An alleged shooter, Danish Ali of Okara, was killed in an encounter with the Faisalabad Crime Control Department (CCD) on Friday.

A police official claimed that accused Danish had murdered trader Muhammad Amer after taking Rs2.3 million from his opponents. The official further claimed that the accused conspired to kill the complainant in the trader’s murder case and the witnesses in exchange of Rs7 million.

On receiving the information of Danish’s whereabouts at a brick kiln on Nathri Road, a CCD team raided the location.

The official claimed that the accused along with his four accomplices opened fire on the team and Danish was killed in the crossfire. His four accomplices managed to flee, the official added.

It is pertinent to mention her that the accused’s alleged accomplice Husnain Bajwa was also killed in an encounter near Chak Jhumra a few days ago.

ARRESTED: Advocate Tahir Pervaiz Loona, the main accused in a firing incident at the Faisalabad DHQ Hospital a few days ago, has been arrested on Friday by the Civil Lines police.

The accused was on his way to the district and sessions courts complex along with his clerk when the police took him into custody. Reports said that he told the police that he was on a pre-arrest bail granted by the Lahore High Court, but he was taken to the police station. Three persons were killed in the firing incident at the hospital.

BREACH PLUGGED: Shorkot Assistant Commissioner Shazia Rehman claimed on Friday that a breach on the River Ravi created on Sept 3 at Mouza Mai Safooran, Pirmahal tehsil had been plugged on Thursday night reducing the floodwater flow towards villages of Shorkot tehsil.

She said that efforts were underway to save Chak 17 Ghagh and it’s adjacent localities from floodwater. For the purpose, floodwater had been diverted towards the government forest. She said that as soon as the floodwater receded further, the cut made to turn the water into the forest would also be plugged.

Meanwhile, light traffic had been allowed to pass on the Sargodha Road in Jhang after the reduction of floodwater on the road.

BODY RECOVERED: The dead body of a young boy who drowned in Ravi on Thursday near Mouza Sahib Langarwala area of Kabirwlala, Khanewal has been recovered on Friday.

Reports said that he was the son of farmer Muhammad Ajmal, who lost all his belongings in the floodwater.

SCHOLARSHIPS: A ceremony under the “Maryam’s Dream, Minority Friendly Punjab” for educational scholarships to deserving minority students was held on Friday in Faisalabad.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, the chief guest of the event, distributed cheques to 290 male and female students of Faisalabad division from matriculation to postgraduate levels.

The minister said, “Minority cards have been issued to families living below the poverty line and the provision of basic facilities is the government’s top priority”.

During the ceremony, the minister said that Punjab was flooded due to the release of 9,000 cusecs of water by India, however, the Punjab chief minister was active day and night for the flood victims. The services of the commissioners and deputy commissioners had been exemplary, he added.

Mr Arora said that the Christian community had rendered outstanding services to Pakistan in every field including, education, health and defense.

He said the CM had provided free academy facilities for the digital skills and preparations of CSS for minority youth. He said that two batches had already completed the course so far, and all their expenses were borne by the Punjab government.

In a message to the students, he said: “Work hard, the time is not far when the Christian youth of Faisalabad will hold the posts of deputy commissioners, RPOs and CPOs”.

MPA Qudsia Batool, former members of the national and provincial assemblies Haji Akram Ansari, Khalid Pervez Gill and Rana Shoaib Idrees and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Fazal Abbas were also present at the ceremony.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025