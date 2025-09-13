Man involved in social media activist’s kidnapping bid sent to jail

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Friday sent the suspect, who allegedly threatened and attempted to abduct social mediainfluencerSamiya Hijab, to jail for 14 days.

The suspect wasarrestedon Sept 2 and a case was registered in the capital’s Shalimar Police Station at her complaint under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 392 (punishment for robbery), 500 (punishment for defamation), 509 and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code. He has since been remanded twice.

The Shalimar police produced the suspect in court of Judicial Magistrate Yasin Mahmood Chuahdry on Friday after the expiry of his two-dayphysical remand. The police requested for another five days physical remand for the suspect.

However, the judge rejected the police’s request and sent the suspect to Adiala jail for 14 days. The influencer alleged in an FIR that the suspect had stalked her for several days. She added that last Sunday at 6:30pm, an attempt was made to forcefully take her out of the house.

“Today’s incident further escalated when he attempted to forcibly abduct me from my house while I was returning his gifts. This amounts to abduction, harassment, and assault under the law. For evidence, I have CCTV footage,” she was quoted as saying in the FIR.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025