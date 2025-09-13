E-Paper | September 13, 2025

MDCAT rescheduled amid floods

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday rescheduled the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) and now the test will be conducted on October 26.

“It is informed to all concerned that Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) has been rescheduled for 26th October,2025 (Sunday) instead of 5th October, 2025 (Sunday) due to prevailing floods and torrential rains in different parts of the country,” read a notification issued by PMDC on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that passing the MDCAT is mandatory for admission to medical and dental colleges in Pakistan. Each year, around 200,000 candidates appear in the test, but only about 10 per cent manage to secure admission to public and private sector colleges across the country.

Four universities conduct the MDCAT in the four provinces, while Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University conducts the test in the federal capital, AJK and GB.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...