MDCAT rescheduled amid floods

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Friday rescheduled the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) and now the test will be conducted on October 26.

“It is informed to all concerned that Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) has been rescheduled for 26th October,2025 (Sunday) instead of 5th October, 2025 (Sunday) due to prevailing floods and torrential rains in different parts of the country,” read a notification issued by PMDC on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that passing the MDCAT is mandatory for admission to medical and dental colleges in Pakistan. Each year, around 200,000 candidates appear in the test, but only about 10 per cent manage to secure admission to public and private sector colleges across the country.

Four universities conduct the MDCAT in the four provinces, while Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University conducts the test in the federal capital, AJK and GB.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025