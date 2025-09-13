MLC unveils new policy for internal audit in cantt boards

RAWALPINDI: The Military Lands and Cantonment on Friday unveiled a new policy for internal audit in the cantonment boards across the country.

Military Lands and Cantonment Director General Maj Gen Irfan Ahmad Malik unveiled a new initiative of Internal Audit Framework for Cantonment Boards across the country to ensure enhancing transparency, accountability and operational excellence.

According to a press release, external audits are already being conducted by the Directorate General Audit Defence Services (ADS), the need for an internal mechanism had long been felt to ensure corrective measures are taken in time and to reduce the number of audit observations during external reviews.

The newly-instituted system has been designed with clear objectives: Transparency and Uniformity in auditing practices, accountability at all levels of field offices, preventive and remedial action to identify irregularities or unwarranted practices at their earliest stage.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) devised by Director Headquarters Dr Saima Shah, has been formulated, providing well-defined processes for conducting inspection audits in a fair and competitive manner.

This initiative standardises practices across boards, ensures compliance and creates a strong foundation for proactive governance. This reform emphasises the institution’s commitment to strengthening internal checks.

The framework will serve not just as a set of guidelines but as a pledge to build trust, ensure financial discipline and deliver impactful results at the grassroots level.

The Internal Audit Framework is primarily preventive, remedial and curative in nature. By identifying and addressing acts of omission, commission, irregularities or illegalities at the initial stage, the system curbs unwarranted practices before they escalate.

This strengthens the financial systems of cantonment boards, ensuring optimal output through adherence to rules and procedures. The Military Lands and Cantonments Department affirms that this initiative will not only streamline audit processes but also boost the overall credibility and performance of cantonment boards, reinforcing their role in service delivery and good governance.

