UAE, Bahrain delegations visit ANF headquarters

RAWALPINDI: Bahrain’s Interior Minister and chief of the National Narcotics Control Authority of the United Arab Emirates separately visited to the Anti-Narcotics Force Headquarters Rawalpindi.

Press release issued by the ANF on Friday said Chief of the National Narcotics Control Authority of the United Arab Emirates that Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan along with a 12-member high level delegation visited the Anti-Narcotics Force Headquarters at Rawalpindi.

A spokesperson said that on arrival Director General ANF Major General Abdul Moeed, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), along with senior officers, welcomed the delegation.

Federal Secretary Interior retired Captain Khurram Agha was also available on the occasion. Other members of the UAE delegation included senior officials from the Anti-Narcotics Departments of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain.

During the meeting, matters related to Counter Narcotics (CN) efforts were discussed. The discussions focused on legal frameworks and other areas of mutual cooperation. Both sides emphasised the need to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

They also pledged to improve the intelligence sharing mechanism. Importance of aligning legal framework aspects with modern day requirements was also highlighted.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Interior Minister, Lieutenant General Rashid Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, along with a high level ten member delegation, visited the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters Rawalpindi.

Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Major General Abdul Moeed welcomed the distinguished guests along with senior staff officers.

Federal Secretary Interior Retired Captain Khurram Agha and Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi were also present on the occasion.

Director General ANF briefed Bahraini Interior Minister about ANF’s operational achievements in combating narcotics, training initiatives, and ongoing demand reduction programmes. The worthy guest was apprised that despite limited resources and a small workforce, ANF was playing an effective role not only at the national level but also internationally against the menace of drug trafficking.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025