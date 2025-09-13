Another 17 dengue patients land at govt hospitals

RAWALPINDI: Another 17 dengue patients were reported in three Rawalpindi government hospitals --Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital-- bringing the season’s tally to 298.

At present, 70 dengue patients are under treatment at government hospitals, of whom 26 have been confirmed as dengue cases, while the dengue serology results for the remaining patients are awaited.

Most patients came from Kotha Kalan, Pindora, Satellite Town D-Block, Khyaban Janobi, Dhoke Mangtal, Fauji Colony, Saddar, Peshawar Road, Naseerabad, Tench Bhatta, Dhamial, Baghan Sheikhan, Chaklala, Lakhan, and Girja.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema instructed assistant commissioners on Friday to oversee the anti-dengue drive in their respective areas and submit daily reports.

He warned health and other government employees involved in the campaign that negligence would not be tolerated, and departmental action would be taken against those found negligent.

“More than 400 inefficient health workers have been issued show-cause notices, and they will face consequences for their negligence. The campaign will continue across the district as the Punjab government aims to eliminate the virus,” he stated.

As the number of dengue cases in Taxila has reached 13, the local administration intensified efforts to curb the spread of dengue fever, focusing heavily on urban, high-risk areas to prevent the transmission of the vector-borne disease.

Assistant Commissioner Taxila Maria Javed, a team comprising Tehsil Entomologist Mian Israr Ali, Tehsil Health Inspector Shahid Iqbal, Health Inspector Bilal Ahmad, Supervisor Yasir Qayyum, and Adnan Khan launched a vigorous anti-dengue campaign to eradicate potential sources of infection.

The teams carried out detailed inspections for mosquito larvae, quickly destroying any breeding sites found. Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) was performed in affected homes to halt the reproduction of the virus.

During the campaign, health workers visited households to identify and manually eliminate active mosquito breeding sites, using chemicals and placing granules in containers to break the mosquito life cycle.

