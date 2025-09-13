BISP, Nutrition International reach 100,000 girls to address anaemia

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Nutrition International reached more than 100,000 adolescent girls with Weekly Iron Folic Acid Supplementation (WIFAS), complemented with nutrition education and quarterly conditional cash transfer (CCT) to their parents.

The aim of the pilot project - ‘Effectiveness of Adolescent Nutrition Conditional Cash Transfer’ - was to address anaemia among adolescent girls aged 13-19.

According to report, the pilot project implemented in six districts, achieved coverage of supplements, with 99pc of adolescent girls receiving iron tablets and over 90pc regularly consuming them.

This contributed to improved iron levels and a reduction in mild to moderate anaemia by 34pc in the intervention area.

Participation in nutrition education sessions also increased, from 60pc to 92pc among girls and from 37pc to 69pc among mothers.

Knowledge about adolescent girls who recognised signs and symptoms of anaemia increased from 36pc to 73pc, while those who could name iron-rich foods rose from 15pc to 59pc.

At the dissemination event, organised by Nutrition International in collaboration with BISP, partners shared the project’s successes, lessons learned, and the feasibility of scaling the project nationally.

Addressing the event, Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal said: “Pakistan’s real health reform begins with prevention, not just building more hospitals.” “By addressing malnutrition, particularly adolescent nutrition, and creating an environment that supports healthier choices, we can ensure mothers are healthier, children thrive, and our nation moves towards a stronger, more resilient future.

“The Ministry of Health is committed to leaving no stone unturned in this effort,” he added.

The project was implemented with close collaboration of World Food Programme across six districts in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“This initiative reflects BISP’s commitment to investing in the health and future of our young generations,” said DG BISP Dr Asim Ejaz.

“By linking social protection with essential nutrition support for adolescent girls, who are often neglected by the health system, we can help reduce anaemia, strengthen human capital and break the inter-generational cycle of malnutrition and poverty,” he added.

Evaluation findings show that adolescent girls and their families reported improved health, greater awareness of nutrition and hygiene, and stronger trust in service delivery.

“Nutrition International is proud to be at the forefront of adolescent nutrition programming in Pakistan, with a strong focus on reducing anaemia,” said Country Director, Pakistan, Nutrition International Dr Shabina Raza.

“Building on our technical expertise and the success of the in-school WIFAS programme, which is already reaching thousands of girls across the country, this pilot was designed to address anaemia among out-of-school adolescent girls,” she added.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025