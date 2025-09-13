E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Climate change poses economic threat as well, warns Amin Aslam

Our Correspondent Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:02am

TAXILA: Former federal minister for climate change and noted environmentalist Malik Amin Aslam has warned that Pakistan ranks among the top ten countries most vulnerable to the devastating impacts of climate change, stressing that the crisis is not only environmental but also economic in nature.

Speaking to media representatives at his hometown Hazro on Wednesday, he highlighted that nearly 40 per cent of Pakistan’s economy is dependent on agriculture and irrigation systems, both of which are directly affected by climate change.

“This makes climate change an economic crisis as much as an environmental one,” he remarked. Citing the 2022 floods, he said the calamity destroyed 1.5 million houses, 24,000 schools, and 3.5 million acres of standing crops, affecting 33 million people and causing economic losses of $1.4 billion — far greater than the devastation wrought by the 2010 floods.

He further noted that flood patterns have changed over the years. “Previously, floods flowed from north to south, but now both their intensity and direction have shifted,” he explained, attributing this to stronger monsoon spells, cyclones, and the accelerating pace of climate change.

Aslam reiterated that addressing climate change requires more than disaster response. “We must build resilience into our infrastructure, agriculture, and water management systems. Planting trees, investing in green energy, and strengthening disaster preparedness are not optional — they are essential for survival,” he said.

He called on the federal and provincial governments to treat climate change as a cross-cutting national security issue. “If we fail to act decisively now, the cost in human lives and economic losses will only multiply in the coming decades,” he warned.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Security at stake
13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

IT is deeply unfortunate that the security of millions is potentially being put at stake over the persistent...
Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...