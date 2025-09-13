Climate change poses economic threat as well, warns Amin Aslam

TAXILA: Former federal minister for climate change and noted environmentalist Malik Amin Aslam has warned that Pakistan ranks among the top ten countries most vulnerable to the devastating impacts of climate change, stressing that the crisis is not only environmental but also economic in nature.

Speaking to media representatives at his hometown Hazro on Wednesday, he highlighted that nearly 40 per cent of Pakistan’s economy is dependent on agriculture and irrigation systems, both of which are directly affected by climate change.

“This makes climate change an economic crisis as much as an environmental one,” he remarked. Citing the 2022 floods, he said the calamity destroyed 1.5 million houses, 24,000 schools, and 3.5 million acres of standing crops, affecting 33 million people and causing economic losses of $1.4 billion — far greater than the devastation wrought by the 2010 floods.

He further noted that flood patterns have changed over the years. “Previously, floods flowed from north to south, but now both their intensity and direction have shifted,” he explained, attributing this to stronger monsoon spells, cyclones, and the accelerating pace of climate change.

Aslam reiterated that addressing climate change requires more than disaster response. “We must build resilience into our infrastructure, agriculture, and water management systems. Planting trees, investing in green energy, and strengthening disaster preparedness are not optional — they are essential for survival,” he said.

He called on the federal and provincial governments to treat climate change as a cross-cutting national security issue. “If we fail to act decisively now, the cost in human lives and economic losses will only multiply in the coming decades,” he warned.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025