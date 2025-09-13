E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Absconder arrested in Attock

Published September 13, 2025

TAXILA: Police arrested a proclaimed offender on Friday wanted in connection with the shooting of a constable earlier this month in the Injra town of Attock, police sources said.

According to police sources, on Sept 2, a team of Injra police conducted a raid following reports about the presence of absconders in the area. During the operation, the suspect opened fire with the intent to kill, leaving Constable Tahir Ijaz critically injured.

The assailants managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness and nearby river terrain. Police traced the suspect through human and digital intelligence and sent him behind the bars.

Police in Bahtar arrested a man on Friday on charges of assault and outraging the modesty of a woman after a domestic quarrel with his wife escalated into violence. According to the FIR lodged at Bahtar police station, the complainant — wife of Abid Ali — said she had been married to him for 14 years and the couple has two sons. She alleged that her husband had repeatedly subjected her to physical abuse.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

