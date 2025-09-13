Dera police on high alert amid terror threat

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Security has been placed on high alert in Dera Ismail Khan following intelligence reports of a possible terrorist attack.

According to a threat alert, sensitive sites, including the Kacha Gujarat patrolling police checkpoint at Nowshera Mor, have been identified as potential targets.

The report warned that a group of seven to eight terrorists from a banned outfit were planning to carry out coordinated attacks on police posts and projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The district police officer has directed SHOs of all the police stations and sub-divisional police officers to tighten security checks, keep strict watch on suspicious individuals and vehicles, and ensure swift response in case of any emergency.

Authorities have also appealed to the public to immediately report any unusual activity or suspicious movement to the police.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025