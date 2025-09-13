E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Two Swat traders deprived of gold, cash

Our Correspondent Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:02am

SWAT: In a brazen incident, robbers dressed in police uniforms abducted two gold traders in the jurisdiction of Rahimabad police station on Friday and looted gold and cash worth millions of rupees from them.

According to the police, the incident took place in the morning when gold traders – Ziaullah and Naimat, residents of Manyar – were on their way to the local bazaar. Armed men in a vehicle, impersonating policemen, intercepted them and took them away along with their car.

The victims were later transported to Katlang in Mardan district, where the culprits snatched 230 tolas of gold, Rs5.3 million in cash, and mobile phones from the traders and fled in their own vehicle.

The police said a case had been registered against unidentified suspects and investigation is under way.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...