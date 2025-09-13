Two Swat traders deprived of gold, cash

SWAT: In a brazen incident, robbers dressed in police uniforms abducted two gold traders in the jurisdiction of Rahimabad police station on Friday and looted gold and cash worth millions of rupees from them.

According to the police, the incident took place in the morning when gold traders – Ziaullah and Naimat, residents of Manyar – were on their way to the local bazaar. Armed men in a vehicle, impersonating policemen, intercepted them and took them away along with their car.

The victims were later transported to Katlang in Mardan district, where the culprits snatched 230 tolas of gold, Rs5.3 million in cash, and mobile phones from the traders and fled in their own vehicle.

The police said a case had been registered against unidentified suspects and investigation is under way.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025