Rescue 1122 starts dengue awareness drive in Bajaur

BAJAUR: Rescue 1122 launched a dengue awareness campaign here on Friday to protect residents from the potential spread of infection, said a statement.

According to the statement, the campaign aimed at raising awareness about the hazards of dengue virus and providing tips to prevent the disease was launched in response to increasing cases of infections across the province.

It said that several teams comprising Rescue 1122 personnel and experts participated in the awareness campaign, visiting various community places such as bus stations, sports grounds, and local guest houses across the district.

On the first day of the campaign, several awareness sessions were conducted in different areas, where participants were informed about precautionary measures and tips to protect themselves from the dengue virus, a potentially fatal disease, it added.

The statement further said that during the awareness sessions, which were also conducted at various relief camps for internally displaced persons, dengue awareness pamphlets were too distributed among the participants.

The Rescue 1122 has also planned to conduct an anti-dengue spray drive in several areas of the district, particularly those with a high potential for mosquito breeding, the statement concluded.

FREE MEDICAL CAMP: Pakistan Red Crescent Society on Friday organised a free medical camp for the people of operation-affected areas of Mamund region, where around 273 people were treated for various diseases.

The free medical camp set up at the IDP camp in Bajaur Sports Complex aimed at treating displaced persons suffering from various chronic and seasonal diseases, who are vulnerable to different kinds of infections,” said a statement.

MAN DIES: One internally displaced person died and another person was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Friday.

According to a statement of the Rescue 1122 Khar station, the accident occurred on Bajaur- Peshawar Road in Rashakai area of Khar tehsil when a motorcycle collided with a motor car coming from opposite direction.

It stated that the motorcyclist identified as Zakirullah, 25, died on the spot while Muhammad Ali, the motorcar driver, was critically injured in the accident.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025