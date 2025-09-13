E-Paper | September 13, 2025

PO injured in encounter with police arrested

A Correspondent Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:02am

LAKKI MARWAT: The police arrested a proclaimed offender in injured condition after an encounter in the Kakki area of Bannu district.

A police official said that DPO Saleem Abbas Kulachi dispatched a police party to the Tor Kakki area after receiving credible information about the presence of wanted men there.

He said that the outlaws opened fire on the police when they started laying a siege around their hideout.

“Police returned fire, triggering a gun battle which lasted for some time,” he claimed, adding that when the firing stopped, police launched a search and arrested Muhammad Niaz in injured condition.

He said that another accomplice of the arrested suspect identified as Wali Zaman managed to escape.

He said that the injured PO, who was wanted by police in more than ten cases of terrorism, attacks on police and attempted murder, was shifted to a hospital.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

