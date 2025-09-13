51 arrested for protesting against anti-encroachment drive released

SWAT: The police have released 51 people, including the city mayor, after being arrested for staging a protest against the district administration’s anti-encroachment operation along the Swat River.

The administration had launched the operation in Fizagat, Sangota and adjoining areas on Wednesday, targeting hotels, restaurants and shops allegedly built on the riverbanks illegally.

However, traders and hotel owners opposed the drive, arguing that their buildings were put up legally and they had proper documents and no-objection certificates from the relevant government departments.

Following the arrest of traders, hoteliers and journalists, the All Swat Hotel Association and Swat Traders Federation announced a shutter-down strike across the district. However, the call was withdrawn after the office-bearers of those bodies and officials of the district administration held talks, leading to the release of detainees.

Earlier, the officials said a case had been registered at the Manglawar police station against 51 people for resisting the anti-encroachment operation on the complaint of tehsildar Babuzai.

The FIR named mayor Shahid Ali, bazaar union president Haji Abdur Rahim and 49 others under sections 500, 506, 341, 186, 188, 427, 147, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The traders and hoteliers demanded strict action against government officials, who issued permissions and NOCs for construction.

Meanwhile, the journalist community condemned the alleged violence and harassment of reporters and cameramen during the operation in Fizagat.

According to media representatives, police baton-charged journalists covering the drive, arrested two cameramen, and used abusive language before releasing them. Several others, representing news channels, were barred from performing their professional duties.

In a joint statement, Swat Press Club chairman Niaz Ahmad Khan, Swat Union of Journalists president Syed Shahabuddin, general secretary Mohammad Shafiullah, and other cabinet members denounced the police action, saying journalists were just performing their professional duties.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025