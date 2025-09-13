Diabetics to get free insulin at Sugar General Hospital

PESHAWAR: The Sugar General Hospital Peshawar in collaboration with Diabetes Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a free insulin programme for underprivileged and deserving patients.

According to the hospital administration, the programme aims to support patients who are unable to bear the cost of treatment. The provision of insulin will not only bring relief to such patients but also ensure improved access to effective diabetes care. This humanitarian initiative has been made possible through a generous insulin donation from Australia, a statement said.

Prof Roohul Muqim, medical director of the hospital, said that initiative would not only improve the health outcomes of patients but also promote greater awareness and accessibility of diabetes care in the community. Our mission is to provide every patient with quality and timely medical treatment, he said.

He said that it was another milestone in the journey of public service and the programme would bring positive change to the lives of thousands of patients. Prof Muqim said that currently they were providing all services to patients by charging Rs100 from them and they were checked by ophthalmologists, dentists, endocrinologists, surgeons and physicians to ensure their comprehensive treatment.

We have planned to charge the rich and spend the same money on the treatment of poor, who cannot afford expenses of their treatment, he said.

He warned the prevalence of diabetes was 10.5 per cent that would likely to surge to 46 per cent by 2045 if preventive measures were not taken. The hospital is being run in collaboration with Diabetes Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has 12 centres in the different districts.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025