Chitral community demands payment of mineral royalty

CHITRAL: The elders of the Quraish community of the border village Damil, Lower Chitral, have demanded of the government to take notice of the non-payment of minerals royalty by a company which so far has extracted minerals worth over Rs4 billion.

Addressing a press conference, the elders Rahimullah, Noor Muhammad Khan, Haji Sultan, Khaista Muhammad, Sher Zamin Ko Nesler, Haji Noor Akbar, Firdous Khan and Muhammad Ayub complained that the mining company was bound as per the agreement with the government to pay royalty to the local stake holders after the mining process had started.

They alleged that the management of the company was resorting to delaying tactics for the last so many years and was withholding the dues payable to the Qurasish community who suffered heavily by ceding their pastures to the mining company.

They reiterated that the Quraishs were the native people of Damil area since long wielding sole rights of proprietorship of the site from where the minerals were being extracted, adding, the management of the company was trying to collude with people of other tribes who had no stakes at the site.

The Quraish elders also complained of smuggling of deodar timber from the area which would ultimately denude the forest, thereby causing devastating flash floods.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025