E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Chitral community demands payment of mineral royalty

Our Correspondent Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:02am

CHITRAL: The elders of the Quraish community of the border village Damil, Lower Chitral, have demanded of the government to take notice of the non-payment of minerals royalty by a company which so far has extracted minerals worth over Rs4 billion.

Addressing a press conference, the elders Rahimullah, Noor Muhammad Khan, Haji Sultan, Khaista Muhammad, Sher Zamin Ko Nesler, Haji Noor Akbar, Firdous Khan and Muhammad Ayub complained that the mining company was bound as per the agreement with the government to pay royalty to the local stake holders after the mining process had started.

They alleged that the management of the company was resorting to delaying tactics for the last so many years and was withholding the dues payable to the Qurasish community who suffered heavily by ceding their pastures to the mining company.

They reiterated that the Quraishs were the native people of Damil area since long wielding sole rights of proprietorship of the site from where the minerals were being extracted, adding, the management of the company was trying to collude with people of other tribes who had no stakes at the site.

The Quraish elders also complained of smuggling of deodar timber from the area which would ultimately denude the forest, thereby causing devastating flash floods.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Security at stake
13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

IT is deeply unfortunate that the security of millions is potentially being put at stake over the persistent...
Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...