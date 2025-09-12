E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Punjab senior minister supervising relief efforts in Sujaabad for third consecutive day: statement

Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 01:26pm

Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has remained active in the field for the third consecutive day to supervise flood relief operations in Shujaabad, according to a statement from Iram Saleemi, a spokesperson for the Multan commmissioner.

Upon receiving information about an embankment breach in the area, the senior minister arrived, accompanied by provincial ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Kazim Ali Pirzada and Rana Sikandar Hayat.

“Marriyum Aurangzeb supervised the relief operations due to the breach [and] also received a briefing on the Gardezpur drain and reviewed the flood situation,” the statement read.

“The administration is carrying out an operation to fill the breach in Dhondo village,” Marriyum was quoted as saying. “The adjacent settlements are being evacuated. Residents were shifted from the flooded areas of Jalalpur Pirwala in record time.”

The provincial ministers said that as soon as the floodwater recedes, the Punjab government will take steps to compensate the losses of all victims.

