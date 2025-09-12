From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Always impartial’

There was no issue of the paper on Sept 12, 1950, on account of the Quaid’s death anniversary. The excerpt below is taken from the previous day’s edition.

RAWALPINDI: Major-General Mohammad Ayub Khan, Commander-in-Chief designate, Pakistan Army, declared here today [Sept 10]: “It has been my firm principle to be impartial and I will always adhere to this principle.” He was speaking at a reception given in his honour by the Aligarh Old Boys Association.

The Major-General Ayub Khan said: “I am conscious that the Government of Pakistan has placed the onerous responsibility of leading the army on my shoulders. It is a formidable job because it means the service of country in a vital sphere. He added: “It is my conviction that one has not to be a prophet or an angel to succeed in this job. But he must create the feeling among the men under his command that they will be impartially and fairly treated.” Maj-Gen Ayub said that the crying need in Pakistan today is to have capable men who can lead the country in every sphere of life civil or military. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025