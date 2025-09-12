E-Paper | September 12, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Always impartial’

From the Newspaper Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 11:16am

There was no issue of the paper on Sept 12, 1950, on account of the Quaid’s death anniversary. The excerpt below is taken from the previous day’s edition.

RAWALPINDI: Major-General Mohammad Ayub Khan, Commander-in-Chief designate, Pakistan Army, declared here today [Sept 10]: “It has been my firm principle to be impartial and I will always adhere to this principle.” He was speaking at a reception given in his honour by the Aligarh Old Boys Association.

The Major-General Ayub Khan said: “I am conscious that the Government of Pakistan has placed the onerous responsibility of leading the army on my shoulders. It is a formidable job because it means the service of country in a vital sphere. He added: “It is my conviction that one has not to be a prophet or an angel to succeed in this job. But he must create the feeling among the men under his command that they will be impartially and fairly treated.” Maj-Gen Ayub said that the crying need in Pakistan today is to have capable men who can lead the country in every sphere of life civil or military. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

