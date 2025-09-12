From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: ‘No friendly feelings’

There was no issue of the paper on Sept 12, 1975, on account of the Quaid’s death anniversary. The excerpt below is taken from the previous day’s edition.

RAWALPINDI: The Attorney-General, Mr. Yahya Bakhtiar, today [Sept 10] quoted from the autobiography of Badshah Khan in which Mr. Abdul Ghaffar Khan had stated “I am afraid I do not entertain any friendly feelings for Pakistan.” The [AG] continued before the Supreme Court his arguments ... on the point as to when the demand for Pakhtoonistan was first raised ... and what interests Afghanistan and Indian Governments had in this movement... .

Citing from the autobiography of Badshah Khan, “My Life and Struggle” which Mr. Abdul Ghaffar Khan dictated to one Indian, K.B. Narang, in 1968 in Kabul, the [AG] said [Ghaffar Khan] refers to NWFP as his country and the Pathan as a nation again and again. He said the foreword … has been written by Indian leader Jay Parkash Narayan who called it authoritative... . The [AG] also quoted from the book a speech Mr Abdul Ghaffar Khan delivered on Pakhtoonistan day in 1965 in Kabul in which [he] urged the Pathans to fight for their freedom. — News agencies

