Tel Aviv claims intercepting missile fired from Yemen

SANAA: The Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Thursday, a day after Israeli forces carried out air strikes that killed 35 people and wounded more than 130.

The Houthi rebels have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel since Israel sparked the Gaza conflict, although no one claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted,” the Israeli military said on Telegram.

The Houthi armed for­ces’ media operation in the rebel-held capital San­aa was hit by Israel on Wedn­esday, along with a Houthi complex in Jawf province, the group said.

Thirty-five people died and 131 were wounded, Houthi health ministry spokesman Anees Alasb­ahi posted on X, adding it was not a final toll. The toll included 28 dead and 113 wounded in Sanaa, and seven dead and 18 woun­ded in Jawf, which borders Saudi Arabia, Alasbahi said.

Israel’s main ally, the United States, also piled more pressure on the Hout­his on Thursday.

The Treasury Depa­r­t­ment said it was imposing sanctions on 32 people or entities as well as four vessels in what it described as its largest single action against the Houthis.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025