E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Zaman, Suleman shine in Hanif Mohammad Trophy

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 05:53am

KARACHI: The third round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy commenced across four centres on Thursday, with Group ‘A’ fixtures producing standout individual performances, while wet outfields at the Karachi venues washed out all three Group ‘B’ matches.

At Bahawalpur’s Dring Stadium, Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Zaman Khan dismantled Lahore Blues with a fiery spell of 5-17 to bowl them out for a paltry 71 inside 22 overs. AJK, however, also found themselves under pressure as Lahore Blues’ Aamir Jamal struck back with 5-34. The northern side closed the opening day at 161-8, holding a 90-run lead.

In Multan, Faisalabad’s Abdul Samad registered his second century of the competition, finishing unbeaten on 103 (206 balls, 9 fours) as his side reached 253-5 against Karachi Whites at stumps. He was supported by Ali Shan (49 not out), Muhammad Irfan Khan (42) and Atiq ur Rehman (41), while Maaz Khurram claimed 3-49 for the Karachi outfit.

Over in Rahim Yar Khan, Mohammad Suleman produced the day’s highest score, compiling an authoritative 157 not out off 234 deliveries with 21 boundaries and a six to steer Hyderabad to 283-7 against Quetta at the Abbasia Sports Complex.

His innings was anchored by a 135-run stand with Daniyal Hussain (59) after Hyderabad had slipped to 36-5. Quetta’s Mohammad Ibrahim took 4-82.

Scores in brief:

Faisalabad vs Karachi Whites

FAISALABAD 253-5 in 84 overs (Abdul Samad 103 not out, Ali Shan 49 not out; Maaz Khurram 3-49)

Hyderabad vs Quetta

HYDERABAD 283-7 in 85 overs (Mohammad Suleman 157 not out, Daniyal Hussain 59; Mohammad Ibrahim 4-82)

AJK lead by 90 runs against Lahore Blues

LAHORE BLUES 71 in 21.5 overs (Qasim Akram 22; Zaman Khan 5-17); AJK 161-8 in 52 overs (Arslan Mahzood 44 not out; Aamir Jamal 5-34).

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

