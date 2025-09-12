PHC returns plea of Zartaj Gul against disqualification

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Thursday returned petition of former federal minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Zartaj Gul, challenging her disqualification and de-notification as an MNA by Election Commission of Pakistan after her conviction by an anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad.

A bench consisting of Justice Syed Arshid Ali and Justice Mohammad Faheem Wali directed the petitioner to approach the relevant high court as that court lacked territorial jurisdiction to hear it.

The bench also extended stay orders till Sep 17 in favour of former leaders of opposition in National Assembly and Senate, Omar Ayub Khan and Shibli Faraz, respectively, and former MNA Abdul Lateef, directing ECP not to proceed further on the notifications of their disqualification.

The interim relief also included restraining National Assembly speaker and Senate chairman from taking any further step on their respective notifications declaring the offices of leader of opposition in both houses vacant, following disqualification of the incumbents by ECP.

Earlier, the high court had granted interim relief to Zartaj Gul on Aug 26 and had stopped ECP from proceeding further on its notification of Aug 5 of disqualifying and de-notifying her. However, in an identical matter the court had on Aug 29 returned pleas of five former lawmakers from Punjab due to lack of jurisdiction.

Those petitioners included three disqualified MNAs Sahibzada Hamid Raza (NA-104 Faisalabad), Rai Haider Ali Khan (NA-96 Faisalabad) and Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan (NA-143 Sahiwal); and two disqualified MPAs Mohammad Ansar Iqbal (PP-73 Sargodha) and Rai Mohammad Murtaza Iqbal (PP-203 Sahiwal).

Those petitioners had also challenged the Aug 5 notification of the commission through which they were disqualified and de-notified on basis of their conviction by an anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad on July 31.

Barrister Gohar Ali appeared for Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz and stated that there were six petitions before the court including two petitions each by Omar and Shibli and one each by Abdul Lateef and Zartaj Gul. He stated that on Aug 5, ECP disqualified the petitioners without any reference from speaker of National Assembly or chairman of senate. The bench observed that it would hear case of Zartaj Gul first.

Her counsel Syed Sikander Hayat Shah argued that she belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but had contested election from Dera Ghazi Khan. He stated that she was elected MNA, but was disqualified by ECP through the impugned notification.

He contended that as petitions of Mr Omar and Mr Shibli, who had been disqualified through the same notification, had been pending in the high court, therefore Ms Zartaj also filed her plea there.

He argued that the petitioner was convicted by ATC in absentia and she had filed an appeal against it. The counsel stated that the ATC had pronounced its judgement on July 31 and while no one had referred the matter to ECP, it had issued the impugned notification of disqualifying the petitioner and several other lawmakers.

The additional director general of ECP, Khurram Shehzad, opposed the petition contending that it was not maintainable. He argued that the court had earlier decided in similar matter petitions that those didn’t fall within its jurisdiction.

The bench inquired as to why ECP disqualified them through a single notification. It wondered whether ECP was in a hurry.

The official said that as convictions of the petitioners were in the same case, therefore the commission issued a single notification.

A deputy attorney general also argued that the petitioner was sentenced by the ATC in Faisalabad, so her case was not maintainable. He added that the petitioner had been convicted and she had been at large and had not surrendered to court.

