Two killed on road in Siren valley

MANSEHRA: Two women were killed and four others sustained critical injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a deep ravine in the mountainous Baribag area of Siren valley on Thursday.

“We shifted the injured to a nearby health facility where doctors pronounced two women dead,” Amir Khadam, an official of Rescue 1122, told reporters.

The jeep carrying passengers from Baribag village to Jabori in Siren valley skidded off the road when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Rescuers and local people rushed to the scene and moved the injured to a nearby health facility, from where doctors referred them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, Mansehra.

In another incident, a man shot dead his wife over a domestic issue and managed to flee.

Mohammad Arif, while lodging the FIR with the city police, stated that his sister had been married to Mohammad Rizwan for eight years. He said the couple had two children, but Rizwan often subjected her to torture, forcing her to return to her parents’ house.

“My brother-in-law barged into our house, opened fire, and killed my sister before fleeing,” Mr Arif said.

Police have registered a case and launched raids to arrest the accused.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025