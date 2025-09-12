Islamabad, Kabul urged to enhance bilateral trade

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an event here on Thursday expressed concerns over hurdles to bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and urged both Kabul and Islamabad to resolve the issues and enhance mutual trade.

The awareness session ‘opportunities for Pakistani exporters and importers -- early harvest programme (EHP) Afghanistan-Pakistan’ was organised by Trade Development Authority in collaboration with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Stakeholders talked about huge financial losses caused to them owing to restrictions on supply of perishable items to the neighbouring country. They said that poor road infrastructure, unstable policies and lack of facilities at borders were main problems that affected trade activities.

SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan presided over the session. SCCI senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar Khan, former president Malik Niaz Ahmad, chairman of SCCI’s standing committee on Afghanistan and CARs bilateral trade relations Shahid Hussain, member of SCCI executive committee Safiullah Khan, TDAP director Nauman Bashir and adviser Kamal Shehryar, secretary general Muqtasid Ahsan, traders and exporters attended the session.

They welcomed signing of agreement of ‘early harvest programme’ between Pakistan and Afghanistan to reduce tariffs on certain agricultural products. However, they said that both countries should take steps to address issues allied with borders where lack of facilities and poor management were affecting trade between the two countries.

They said that vehicles, loaded with perishable items like fruits, vegetables and others, were damaged owing to closure of Ghulam Khan and Kharlachi borders, inflicting billions of rupees financial losses on traders.

They urged the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan to pay serious attention to the border closure issue to save them from further monetary loss.

Fazal Moqeem said that Pakistan and Afghanistan, being geographically neighbours, had a strong trade, economic and cultural bond. He said that relations between the both neighbouring countries would foster an organised and mutual trust basis that would not only benefit traders on both sides of the border but would also open doors of economic progress, regional stability and prosperity.

Commenting on early harvest programme, Mr Moqeem said that Pakistan and Afghanistan mutually decided to reduce tariff on agricultural products, according to which, from Afghanistan tomato, grape, apple and pomegranate would be imported to the country and from there, potato, orange, banana and mango would be exported to Afghanistan.

Nauman Bashir and Kamal Shehryar highlighted the significance of EHP, stating that the move was meant to enhance mutual trade between the two neighbouring countries. They said that under the agreement, tariff concessions were granted on four agricultural products from each country.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025