E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Tribal elder injured in Bajaur roadside blast

Our Correspondent Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 05:53am

BAJAUR: A roadside bomb blast injured a tribal elder in the mountainous Barang tehsil here in Bajaur district on Thursday.

Police and local residents said that Noor Rahman was going to a jirga (meeting) of community leaders in the Asil Targao area when the bomb planted on the roadside went off. They said that Noor Rahman was critically injured in the blast.

After the explosion, scores of villagers of the nearby area quickly rushed to the scene of blast and shifted the seriously wounded elder to a local hospital.

DSP Abdul Aziz told reporters that it was an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion targeting the victim.

However, he said that investigation was under way to ascertain the cause and those involved in the blast.

The explosion in Barang tehsil, considered a peaceful area of the district, drew strong condemnation from the local community, with calls for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...