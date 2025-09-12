Tribal elder injured in Bajaur roadside blast

BAJAUR: A roadside bomb blast injured a tribal elder in the mountainous Barang tehsil here in Bajaur district on Thursday.

Police and local residents said that Noor Rahman was going to a jirga (meeting) of community leaders in the Asil Targao area when the bomb planted on the roadside went off. They said that Noor Rahman was critically injured in the blast.

After the explosion, scores of villagers of the nearby area quickly rushed to the scene of blast and shifted the seriously wounded elder to a local hospital.

DSP Abdul Aziz told reporters that it was an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion targeting the victim.

However, he said that investigation was under way to ascertain the cause and those involved in the blast.

The explosion in Barang tehsil, considered a peaceful area of the district, drew strong condemnation from the local community, with calls for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025