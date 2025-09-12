Govt working to restore powers of LB members, says Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday said the real change would take place only when politics took a back seat and the state’s interests came first.

He also said PTI founder Imran Khan envisioned a strong local body system and enacted legislation but the subsequent amendments weakened its spirit.

“Our government is working to restore powers to [people’s] local representatives in line with Imran Khan’s vision,” he said after launching the “Pak Saaf-o-Shafaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” initiative to improve sanitation in rural areas.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the government’s flagship programme, with an overall cost of more than Rs11 billion, covers all 3,633 village councils across the province. A total of 11,388 sanitation workers have been recruited, with four per VC in the plain areas’ 2,061 VCs and two per VC in the hilly areas’ 1,572 VCs.

The statement read that the hiring process was conducted transparently through balloting, with 32,683 applications received and 29,822 candidates declared eligible.

Inaugurates initiative to improve sanitation in rural areas

“In order to support the effort, every VC was provided with a loader rickshaw, uniforms and sanitation kits. Also, new vehicles and machinery worth Rs3.6 billion, including 392 tractors and 315 mini dumpers, have been procured for tehsil municipal administrations to ensure proper waste disposal.”

It said oversight committees had been established at VC level under the Local Government Act to sustain the initiative.

The chief minister said the programme was a true public service project, above politics and political affiliations.

He lamented that rural areas had long been neglected in that respect.

“This programme reflects [PTI founder] Imran Khan’s vision of equitable development for all regions,” he said, adding that transparency was ensured at every stage, with no political influence in the recruitment process.

Mr Gandapur said as the chief executive of the province, he didn’t interfere in a single hiring and that machinery for TMAs was distributed strictly on merit and data, ensuring fairness across all councils and administrations.

He said the project belonged to everyone, and together they must make it a success and that a sustainable financial model had been devised for its continuation.

While reviewing his government’s performance, the chief minister said when his administration assumed office, the provincial treasury could only sustain 18 days of salaries, and development projects carried a 13-year ‘throw-forward’ backlog.

“Even if we had laid not a single brick, it would have taken 13 years to complete those projects,” he said.

The chief minister, however, said 511 development projects were completed last year, and the target for the current year was 1,000 projects.

He also pointed out that poor planning in the past had caused Rs450 billion in cost overruns, but the current government reduced the backlog and stabilised the provincial economy.

The chief minister said that KP was the only province in Pakistan to have established a debt retirement fund.

He said that no nations, under debt, could be truly independent or self-respecting and that KP was on the path of progress.

Local government minister Arshad Ayub and senior officials of the department also addressed the event, shedding light on different aspects of the programme.

The ceremony was attended by cabinet members, MNAs, MPAs, elected local representatives and senior government officials.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025