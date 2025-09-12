Man held for sexually assaulting student

BATTAGRAM: The police arrested a suspect for alleged sexual assault on a teenager at the district headquarters hospital Battagram.

According to Ghulam Nabi, police PRO; a case was registered at Battagram police station by a 16-year-old 9th-grade student, who was accompanied by his father.

The complainant alleged that accused Anas had taken him to a nearby local petrol pump a month ago. Later Anas took him to Geroli Bazaar on his motorcycle, where he was joined by Mansoor, the co-accused.

Both accused then took the boy to the Paediatrics ward of the District Headquarters Hospital Battagram, where they sexually assaulted him and filmed the incident on mobile phone.

The complainant claimed that he remained silent for a month due to death threats from the accused but confided to his family after the video was released on social media.

The police have arrested Mansoor while raids are being made to arrest the other accused. Following the incident, Nasir Khan, MS DHQ Hospital Battagram, issued suspension letters to three hospital staff members Muhammad Ali (Ward Orderly, Paeds OPD), Bakht Zada (Chowkidar, evening shift), and Momin Khan (Chowkidar, evening shift).

A preliminary investigation has found serious security lapses and negligence by the suspended staff members.

A formal inquiry has been initiated, and the inquiry officers have been directed to investigate the matter thoroughly and submit their findings and recommendations for further action.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025