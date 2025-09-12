Over 160 teachers of primary schools promoted in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department has promoted 164 primary schoolteachers to Basic Pay Scale (BPS) 14.

“We have promoted teachers on a seniority basis. They will be adjusted in schools where posts have been lying vacant for many years,” the district education officer (DEO), Haydaitullah Khan, told journalists here on Thursday.

He said that the teachers were upgraded from BPS-12 to BPS-14. They will be posted to schools, particularly in remote and mountainous parts of the district, where a shortage of staff has badly affected education.

“The promotions of PTC teachers had been delayed for many years, which directly impacted the quality of education,” said Mr Khan. He said issues of school building maintenance, water and sewerage facilities and lavatories, and classroom shortage were being addressed through parent-teacher committees, established in every school across the district.

The chairman of All Primary School Teachers Association, Bashir Yousafzai, welcomed promotion of teachers. “At our primary school in Jamhor, 11 posts had been lying vacant for years, badly affecting the education of children. With these new postings, this chronic issue will finally be resolved,” he said.

PHC: Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad circuit bench on Thursday set aside life imprisonment sentence of a cleric, who was accused of sexually assaulting a seminary student in Perhana area of Mansehra district in 2019.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Sadiq Ali and Justice Syed Mudassar Amir announced the verdict after hearing arguments from a panel of lawyers, including Shad Mohammad Khan, Noman Khan Swati and Sardar Waqarul Muluk.

The assistant advocate general, Mohammad Shoaib, and Advocate Yasir Hadi appeared for the complainant.

Mr Swati said that in the widely publicised case, an additional sessions judge in Mansehra awarded life imprisonment to Maulana Shamsuddin after the father of one of his students accused him of assault.

The defence lawyers argued that their client was innocent and never committed any offence. They said that the DNA test report contradicted the complainant’s claim, which led the Abbottabad bench of PHC to acquit the cleric.

