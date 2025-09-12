Teenage girl, man shot dead ‘for honour’

SWABI: A man (21) and a teenager girl (18) were shot dead ‘for honour’ in Panawal village of mountainous Gadoon Amazai area here on Thursday.

The deceased Waqas’s mother Gul Bukhara, after registering the FIR, said that she along with her son was going to her father’s house at Laran village, when they heardsound of crying coming out from the house in their neighborhood.Later, they found 18-year old Sada Khiraz lying in a pool of blood, who was shot dead by her family members.

She said she along with her son left for her father’s house on a bike but when they reached Parawal village road, near a local bus stand, accused Mahir Khan and Sultan Zeb forced them to stop. She said they opened fire on her son on the direction of Ghulam Akbar in her presence, adding her son was killed on the spot and the accused fled the spot.

She said that the accused had doubt that her son had relations with the deceased girl of their family as they had been claiming that Waqas and Sada Khiraz had remained in contact on cell phone, which they construed as insult.

She said that Sada Khiraz had expressed her desire many times to marry Waqas and they approached her parents with regard to her intention but to no avail as they targeted her young son too.

The police said that they had made several raids to arrest the accused but they had gone underground, saying that they would be nabbed very soon.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025