E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Teenage girl, man shot dead ‘for honour’

A Correspondent Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 05:53am

SWABI: A man (21) and a teenager girl (18) were shot dead ‘for honour’ in Panawal village of mountainous Gadoon Amazai area here on Thursday.

The deceased Waqas’s mother Gul Bukhara, after registering the FIR, said that she along with her son was going to her father’s house at Laran village, when they heardsound of crying coming out from the house in their neighborhood.Later, they found 18-year old Sada Khiraz lying in a pool of blood, who was shot dead by her family members.

She said she along with her son left for her father’s house on a bike but when they reached Parawal village road, near a local bus stand, accused Mahir Khan and Sultan Zeb forced them to stop. She said they opened fire on her son on the direction of Ghulam Akbar in her presence, adding her son was killed on the spot and the accused fled the spot.

She said that the accused had doubt that her son had relations with the deceased girl of their family as they had been claiming that Waqas and Sada Khiraz had remained in contact on cell phone, which they construed as insult.

She said that Sada Khiraz had expressed her desire many times to marry Waqas and they approached her parents with regard to her intention but to no avail as they targeted her young son too.

The police said that they had made several raids to arrest the accused but they had gone underground, saying that they would be nabbed very soon.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...