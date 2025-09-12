Locals stop admin from breaching dyke

BAHAWALPUR: Residents of Dhoorekote prevented the Bahawalpur district administration from breaching the final protective dyke near Uch Sharif on Thursday.

Local residents feared that a breach of the last protective dyke would flood dozens of villages and rural areas, including Ghalwan, Baqapur, Ismailpur, Hathejhi, Jhangra East, Makhwara, and Shammasabad.

A large number of protesters gathered and forced the government team to abandon the attempt. The protesters warned the administration that they would be held responsible for any losses if another attempt to breach the bund was made under the cover of darkness.

In response to the flood situation, Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, along with other provincial ministers, oversaw relief and rescue operations at the 86-M village embankment near Jalalpur. She also camped at Panjnad and, accompanied by the Multan divisional commissioner, used loudspeakers to personally warn residents to vacate their homes.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman was also in the flooded areas of Jalalpur Pirwala, monitoring the flood situation and the relief efforts. Four drone cameras were used for the first time to help evacuate people from submerged areas.

Irrigation department officials in Bahawalpur expressed hope that the flood peak of 674,000 cusecs would pass under the Panjnad Headworks without any damage on Thursday night.

