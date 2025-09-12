PDMA compensation policy does not cover urban flooding

GUJRAT: The compensation policy of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) does not cover losses incurred by the urban flooding that has ravaged the urban populations and commercial areas in three towns of central Punjab — Gujrat, Sialkot and Wazirabad.

Official sources in these districts said the PDMA policy (of compensation) covers losses of animals, crops and damages to houses in flood-affected areas. But in case of urban flooding, damage to furniture, bedding, machinery and traders’ stocks is not covered, said an official privy to the surveys in these towns.

The towns of Gujrat and Sialkot faced flooding in urban as well as rural localities for the last almost three weeks where flood-affected people have suffered huge losses in terms of household items, livestock, crops with at least two dozens casualties as well.

The respective administrations of Gujrat and Sialkot have launched the surveys in urban flooding areas during which the residents narrated their ordeal and huge losses.

Local authorities in the administration have approached the PDMA directorate, seeking compensation for the affectees of urban flooding as well since the existing policy does not cover such affectees.

Official sources said that since the PDMA was extensively busy in tackling the flood across the province, so far nothing concrete could be done to devise a policy of

covering the affectees of urban flooding. They said the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the chief secretary offices should take notice of such a shortcoming in the policy so that the urban populations could also be covered by the PDMA’s next task of rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, in an official meeting at the district administration complex on Thursday, the participants discussed hiring of 60 new surveyors for gathering data of the flood- affected people and areas as per the directions of the Punjab CM.

Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Nurulain Qureshi chaired the meeting. These surveyors will conduct the socio-economic survey of the affected areas.

On the other hand, the civic authorities continued the anti-encroachment operation along the old GT road, Bhimbher road and other areas aiming at improving the flow of drains.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025