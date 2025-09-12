Anti-cervical cancer drive

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A 12-day campaign for the prevention of cervical cancer will begin in the Dera Ghazi Khan district from Sept 15 and continue until Sept 27.

The preparations for the campaign were reviewed in a meeting chaired by Revenue Additional Deputy Commissioner Usman Bukhari. The meeting was attended by the Health CEO, representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO), and officers from other departments.

The meeting was informed that both public and private schools would be the main focus.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025