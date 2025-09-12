E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Expats’ right to vote in LG polls Reports sought from federal, provincial govts

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 05:53am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought progress reports from the federal and provincial governments on granting overseas Pakistanis the right to vote in the local government elections in the country, while remaining abroad.

Justice Khalid Ishaq heard a petition filed by the International Lawyers Forum, challenging the denial of voting rights to the Pakistanis living abroad.

The judge directed law officers to inform the court about the steps taken to ensure provision of voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis.

Advocate Azhar Siddique, counsel for the petitioner, argued that the government had not introduced any legislation regarding the matter, which, he said, amounts to a violation of the constitutional rights of expats.

He pointed out that overseas voting had been a part of election either at the national or municipal level around the world.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), despite being a constitutional body, had utterly failed to protect the essence of the Constitution and the fundamental rights of the citizens.

The petitioner’s counsel asked the court to declare that the overseas Pakistanis have the right to cast vote in the local government election to be held here.

He further asked the court to declare that the ECP and the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had failed in performing their statutory duty to enable the eligible overseas citizens to exercise their right to vote from abroad.

The judge will resume the hearing after a fortnight.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

