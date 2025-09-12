Court asks CDA to give explanation for allotment of plots on drains, waterways

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit a detailed layout plan and explanation for allegedly allotting plots on natural drains and waterways, a practice petitioners claim has caused flooding in several residential areas.

The order was issued by Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas during a hearing of a writ petition filed by residents of the Orchard Scheme along Murree Road. The court adjourned the case until October 16, giving the CDA time to compile its response.

The petitioners, represented by Advocate Kashif Ali Malik, argued that the CDA’s ongoing “replanning” of the Orchard Scheme involves illegal plots carved out on vital drainage paths. They contended that this has led to severe waterlogging and flooding in nearby areas, including Margalla Town, during recent rains.

In its comprehensive written response to the court, the CDA firmly denied all allegations of illegality. The authority stated that its actions are strictly governed by the “Regulations for Amendments in Layout Plans, 2019”.

In its reply, the CDA emphasised that the replanning process is intended to develop the area with proper facilities and infrastructure, which it claims will improve the area’s environmental outlook.

It argued that the use of vacant and unallotted land is within its legal rights as granted by the CDA Ordinance 1960.

Furthermore, the CDA cited a 2024 Supreme Court judgment to support its position, stating that land designated for “Future Use” can be utilised for the benefit of allottees and does not have to be left vacant.

The civic body also confirmed that it had received a public objection against the replanning on March 4, 2025, which was presented to a designated committee. The findings of this committee are awaiting a final decision from the CDA chairman.

Despite the CDA’s defense, the court deemed the petitioners’ concerns serious enough to require a detailed explanation and visual evidence in the form of a layout plan.

Justice Minhas instructed the CDA to clarify the basis on which plots were permitted to be built on or near waterways and drains.

