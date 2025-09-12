E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Motorway police, dumper owners standoff triggers traffic jam on G.T. Road

Our Correspondent Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 05:53am

TAXILA: A standoff between officials of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) and dumper operators on G.T. Road plunged traffic into chaos rendering commuters stranded on Burhan-Sangjani section.

The confrontation began when NHMP established pickets at different places on G.T. Road near Margalla hills, Sangjani weigh station, Wah Garden Bridge and Haro Toll Plaza to, what the dumper owners claimed, meet the challan target against heavy vehicles.

In protest, dumper operators parked their trucks on the highway, blocking traffic on both directions and throwing the vehicular traffic out of gear.

Witnesses said thousands of commuters, including women and children travelling in public transport, remained stuck in the scorching heat for hours.

Motorway police officials carried out what drivers described as “rampant challaning” of dumpers, allegedly to meet fine-collection targets.

This sparked agitation among the dumper crew and led to several heated exchanges with officers. In some cases, official vehicles of the motorway police were reportedly damaged, while multiple criminal cases were registered against the protesting transporters.

On the other hand, NHMP has consistently maintained that overloading, speeding, and mechanical faults in heavy vehicles are among the leading causes of road accidents, and strict enforcement is necessary to safeguard lives.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

