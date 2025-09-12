E-Paper | September 12, 2025

FJWU exhibits works of 62 graduating arts students

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 05:53am

RAWALPINDI: The Fine Arts Department of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) held its annual degree show titled ‘Between Me and You’, featuring the works of 62 graduating students.

The exhibition drew enthusiastic appreciation from faculty, parents and the art community.

Farrukh Seir, Director of Gallery 21, inaugurated the exhibition and lauded the students’ work for its originality and innovative use of materials. The FJWU Vice Chancellor, Dr Bushra Mirza, appreciated the department, noting the freshness and quality of the showcase.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Science, Dr Sarwat Rasul, highlighted the importance of presenting Communication Design on wider platforms and aligning creative practices with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The thesis was supervised by esteemed faculty, including Dr Suriya Choudhary, M Saleh, Raheela Mushtaq, Sohaina Elia, Kishwar Kinai and Amal Javed.

Some of the external experts also supervised the thesis in Textiles and Fashion Design, such as Umbereen Afzal, Faryal, Yumna Sadiq, Sana Syed, Maheera, Sajjul Kiani and few more.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

