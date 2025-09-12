‘Drug addict’ slays two nieces, nephew’s wife in Jauhar

KARACHI: A man, said to be drug addict, was arrested after he attacked his nieces and a woman neighbour with a knife, leaving three of the women dead and two others seriously injured on Thursday. He inflicted a deep knife injury on himself too before being arrested.

The suspect, Ajay Ram, attacked all of his victims on their necks when he went berserk at his home in Bhitai Colony of Gulistan-i-Jauhar on Thursday, the area police said, adding that a motive behind his gory act was being ascertained.

Agha Abdul Rasheed of the Malir Cantonment police told Dawn that the suspect started stabbing his nieces, Nandni Raju, 22, and Tania Raju, 20, and the wife of his nephew, Meena Shan. Priya was attacked when she intervened, he said.

Subsequently, he apparently attempted to kill himself with the same knife, he added.

Quoting one of the injured women, Nandni Raju, the officer said their maternal uncle [Ajay Ram) started stabbing them. She said when she attempted to escape, he chased her to kill her. She said she suffered injuries on her neck and a hand.

Another injured woman, Priya told the police that she lived in a nearby home and entered Ram’s after hearing the women’s screams. She said she attempted to flee the home after seeing what was going on there but the suspect chased and stabbed her on her neck. She said a cut was also inflicted on her hand.

The officer said that during the initial probe, it transpired that the suspect was a drug addict. However, the exact motive behind the gory act incident was being probed, he added.

The bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a postmortem examination and legal formalities. The injured victims were provided medical treatment.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed identified the deceased women as Mrs Meena Shan, Ashi Raju and Tania Raju.

Besides Ajay Ram, the two surviving women were Nandni Raju and Priya. Dr Summaiya said the condition Ajay was critical.

Malir SSP Dr Abdul Khaliq Pirzada visited the spot where he told the media that the suspect was taken into custody while being admitted to the JPMC for treatment.

He said that Ajay’s other family members were in a state of shock and, therefore, their statements would be recorded later.

Cop martyred

A policeman was gunned down in Malir district on Thursday.

The Shah Latif police said that head constable Abdul Kareem was gunned down by unidentified attackers at Usman Khaskheli Goth. The martyred officer was posted at the Memon Goth police station.

This was the third killing of a policeman in the district as earlier two policemen had been gunned down in the Bin Qasim area.

The police authorities claimed to have arrested one of the victim’s killers and described the killing as the result of an encounter with criminals.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025