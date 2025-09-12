E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Guddu Barrage again attains high flood level

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 05:53am

SUKKUR: Guddu Barrage has attained high flood level with an increasing trend again on Thursday evening following increased discharges at Panjnad downstream since Wednesday.

Guddu Barrage recorded an upstream discharge of 506,433 cusecs and downstream flows of 475,970 cusecs at 8pm on Thursday. Sukkur Barrage is also receiving increased flows with an upstream discharge of 450,150 cusecs and downstream discharge of 418,810 cusecs.

Panjnad Barrage, located upstream Guddu, which recorded flow of 475,129 cusecs at 6am on Sept 10, showed a discharge of 660,350 cusecs at 12noon on Thursday and at 8pm its downstream discharge was recorded at 658,845 cusecs. A 48-hour travel time is counted when flows, passed downstream Panjnad, reached Guddu Barrage.

Chachran Bridge was showing a constant level of 10.90ft since 8pm, indicating a rising trend in flows. By 2pm the gauge, fixed underneath the bridge like Dadu Moro bridge in Sindh, was recorded at 10.75ft and on Sept 10, it dropped to 10.3ft at 6am.

While Sukkur Barrage remained in medium flood state, Kotri Barrage remained in low flood with an upstream discharge of 259,284 cusecs and downstream flows of 254,354 cusecs at 8pm.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

