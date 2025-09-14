THE WEEK THAT WAS

Goonj | Hum TV, Fridays 8.00pm

This story centres on sexual harassment in the workplace and had a good start, but now it seems to be losing steam as it tries to cover more issues.

Zarnab (Komal Mir) is a talented, career-oriented young woman who works at an advertising agency in Karachi. Her main difficulty is the open harassment she faces from her colleague Nabeel (Gohar Rasheed). Nabeel’s behaviour is cartoonishly vulgar and obviously rooted in jealousy, but none of the HR people respond, despite the obvious and detrimental effects on the general work atmosphere. Curiously, both the female HR manager and the strict boss (Hira Tareen) constantly give Nabeel a pass. None of this makes sense, because Nabeel’s appalling behaviour is public and not limited to Zarnab, so not easily ignored. Now, one of Zarnab’s interns has disappeared. Is it Zarnab’s fault for not taking notice, or are there darker forces at work?

Komal Mir and Gohar Rasheed make good antagonists, forcing the audience to understand the difficulties faced by women in the workplace. Another track is Ali Safina as a controlling lawyer who grooms Zarnab’s older sister Nazish (Michelle Mumtaz) into an abusive marriage. On its own, this would be fascinating, but it casts every man as a potential villain and blurs the focus on the main issue.

Main Manto Nahin Hoon | ARY, Fri-Sat 8.00pm

The daughter of a powerful criminal don, Mehmal (Sajal Aly), has led a well-protected life of privilege that she has never questioned. Now, she becomes the obsession of Farhad (Azaan Sami Khan), their arch-rival’s son.

Farhad is a womaniser and abusive, but writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar cleverly uses him to shatter the romantic myth around obsessive love. Mehmal has plenty of protectors, including a fiancé, and her lethal but loving brother Shamraiz (Nameer Khan). However, the only one to save her each time has been her simple, middle-aged, economics professor Zaviyar Manto (Humayun Saeed). Like any vivacious young girl, Mehmal had thought of “Manto sir” as an old ‘uncle-type’, despite her devious phupho’s [paternal aunt] constant suggestions that he might be something more to her.

Sajal Aly and Humayun Saeed are fascinating to watch as the naïve babes-in-the-wood being used for everyone’s hidden agendas. The energy pushing the show forward belongs to the confrontations between Nameer Khan and Azaan Sami Khan. No one can doubt Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s talent in writing intense relationships and fascinating characters but, as usual, he has underwritten his female lead, Mehmal. The writer is once again unable to imagine virtue and intelligence in the same vessel, overwriting his female villains at the heroine’s expense.

Mohra | Geo TV, Fri-Sat 8.00pm

What had the potential of a thrilling story of intrigue has devolved into an Indian-style soap filled with confrontational scenes, where women throw demeaning dialogues at each other.

Laiba Khan plays Alizey, an unwanted bride for an arrogant, wealthy family that plots to drive her away. Her husband, Hamza (Mikaal Zulfikar), the supposed good guy, who married her despite every objection, now stands by open-mouthed, like a goldfish, at every confrontation.

Following the Star Plus formula, everyone is conniving and playing games. No one is sincere or has any practical wisdom, or any affection for each other. Aagha Ali as Azfar is the main villain, who plotted the murder of Alizey’s foolish sister, and now the game is on for revenge.

What To Watch Out For (Or Not)

Mohallah | Express Entertainment, Mon-Tues 8.00pm

Express Entertainment comes up with a winner, with a web of stories combining intrigue with a light dusting of comedy. Starring Shehzad Shaikh, Maha Hasan and Hina Bayat, and an array of stars, this is solid, well-written entertainment.

Published in Dawn, ICON, September 14th, 2025